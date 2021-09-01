Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants.

Applicants must have graduated high school or have their GED diploma and be at least 21 years old.

According to the airline, candidates also must be fully vaccinated before they start training.

Delta said these new hires are in addition to the 1,500 spots they’re already filling.

In all, the company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, responded Wednesday to a reported...
North Carolina school on lockdown after shooting on campus
Ponchatoula Mayor Bob Zabbia's office after Hurricane Ida
Ponchatoula mayor asks residents to be patient for ‘long road’ to recovery
Road Closed
Roads closed due to Ida
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death
Gas pumps
Long lines at BR area gas stations