Coach O says most Tigers healthy for UCLA

HOUSTON (WAFB) - During the teleconference with SEC coaches on Thursday, Sept. 1, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said most of the team is healthy going into Saturday’s game against UCLA.

Derek Stingley Jr., Eli Ricks, Ty Davis-Price, and John Emery have all practiced this week after dealing with injuries.

However, freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers will not play against the Bruins and could be out for a few more games.

Nabers has been regarded as a breakout star in fall camp but he recently suffered a shoulder injury.

Orgeron also explained how his team has handled the move to Houston.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.