Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Coach O says most Tigers healthy for UCLA

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)
LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (WAFB) - During the teleconference with SEC coaches on Thursday, Sept. 1, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said most of the team is healthy going into Saturday’s game against UCLA.

Derek Stingley Jr., Eli Ricks, Ty Davis-Price, and John Emery have all practiced this week after dealing with injuries.

However, freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers will not play against the Bruins and could be out for a few more games.

Nabers has been regarded as a breakout star in fall camp but he recently suffered a shoulder injury.

Orgeron also explained how his team has handled the move to Houston.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida

Latest News

Southern interim head coach Jason Rollins
Ida forces only minor adjustments in preps for Jags
LSU kicker Avery Atkins
LSU specialist Avery Atkins awarded No. 18
LSU softball helping with Hurricane Ida clean up
LSU softball helping with Hurricane Ida clean up
Ascension Catholic Bulldogs
Ascension Catholic star J’mond Tapp commits to Texas