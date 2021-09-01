Baton Rouge opens recharging stations with free WiFi, food & water through Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Recharging stations with free WiFi, food, and water will open to the public throughout from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 4, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says.

All of the food and water supplies are only available while supplies last.

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH MAYOR-PRESIDENT’S OFFICE:

Three Community Recharge Stations from Thursday, September 2 to Saturday, September 4

· Two Drive-up Community Feeding sites for Thursday, September 2

· One Drive-up Community Feeding site for Friday, September 3

(all food is available while supplies last and please be flexible with food delivery times)

· Community Recharge Stations from Thursday, September 2 to Saturday, September 4 : Each site has air conditioning, WiFi, stations for recharging electronic devices, and food & water while supplies last. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. More Community Recharge Stations could open as community centers regain power.

· MLK Community Center in partnership with Councilman Lamont Cole

4000 Gus Young Ave.

Open Noon-6pm

Lunch 1:30pm

Dinner 5:30pm

· Leo S Butler Community Center in partnership with Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman

950 E Washington St.

Open 8am-6pm

Breakfast 10am

Lunch 1:30pm

Dinner 5:30pm

· Jewel J Newman Community Center in partnership with Councilwoman Chauna Banks

2013 Central Rd.

Open Noon-6pm

Lunch 1:30pm

Dinner 5:30pm

Drive-Up Community Feeding sites for Thursday, September 2:

· Metro Council District 6 Office, Councilman Cleve Dunn

9048 Airline Highway

Breakfast 8am-9am

· Paula G Manship YMCA in partnership with Councilwoman Laurie Adams, the Salvation Army and Together Baton Rouge

8100 YMCA Plaza Dr

Lunch 1:30pm

Dinner 5:30pm

Drive-Up Community Feeding site for Friday, September 3:

· Woodlawn Baptist Church in partnership with Councilman Dwight Hudson and the Salvation Army

5805 Jones Creek Rd

Lunch 1:30pm

Dinner 5:30pm

