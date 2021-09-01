Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge opens 2 recharging stations with free WiFi, food & water Wednesday

Food and Water are available while supplies last
Baton Rouge Community Recharging Stations
Baton Rouge Community Recharging Stations(Office of East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two recharging stations with free WiFi, food, and water will open to the public from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says.

All of the food and water supplies are only available while supplies last.

The two recharging stations are located at:

  • MLK Community Center - 4000 Gus Young Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
  • Leo S Butler Community Center - 950 E Washington St. Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Lunch will be served (while supplies last) at 1:30 p.m. and dinner will be served (while supplies last) at 5:30 p.m. at both locations.

