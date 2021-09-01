Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

12 people brought to hospital in carbon monoxide incident in New Orleans

Generator Safety Tips
Generator Safety Tips(Louisiana Department of Health)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - Multiple people from one residence were brought to New Orleans hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday morning, New Orleans officials reported.

A total of 12 people - seven children and five adults - were transported to New Orleans hospitals.

The incident happened in the Gert Town neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, report says
High School Football
High school football games canceled due to Ida
Grocery stores in East Baton Rouge Parish have begun reopening following Hurricane Ida.
Grocery stores, restaurants opening in Capital Region