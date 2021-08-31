Winn-Dixie stores around Louisiana working to reopen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winn-Dixie stores around Louisiana are working to reopen after Hurricane Ida.

Winn-Dixie issued the following statement on Tuesday, August 31:

Our hearts are with the associates and customers that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. We are actively assessing storm damage throughout our stores and making our best efforts to reopen stores as quickly and safely as possible. Safety is always our first priority, so we encourage customers to follow local guidelines to ensure safe travel on roadways as they continue recovery efforts. Our customers can keep track of their local store’s status by visiting www.winndixie.com/weather-update.

A current list of stores that have reopened:

1329 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 211 VETERANS MEMORIAL BLVD. METAIRIE, LA 70005

1404 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 8601 JEFFERSON HIGHWAY RIVER RIDGE, LA 70123

1405 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 2112 BELLE CHASSE HWY. GRETNA, LA 70056

1411 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 5901 Airline Drive METAIRIE, LA 70003

1412Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 2104 WILLIAMS BLVD KENNER, LA 70062

1426 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 3008 HOLIDAY DRIVE NEW ORLEANS, LA 70131

1430 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 5400 TCHOUPITOULAS ST NEW ORLEANS, LA 70115

1443 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 70431 HWY 21 COVINGTON, LA 70433

1444 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 12125 HIGHWAY 90 LULING, LA 70070

1448 Closes at 4 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 2100 Collins Blvd. Suite 132 COVINGTON, LA 70433

1454 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 5555 BURBANK DRIVE BATON ROUGE, LA 70820

1461 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 8601 SIEGEN LANE BATON ROUGE, LA 70810

1500 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 4100 HIGHWAY 59 MANDEVILLE, LA 70471

1501 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 731 WASHINGTON STREET FRANKLINTON, LA 70438

1502 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 2985 GAUSE BLVD. SLIDELL, LA 70461

1504 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 3030 PONTCHARTRAIN DR SLIDELL, LA 70458

1576 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 10974 JOOR RD CENTRAL, LA 70818

1577 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 - Reopens 9/1 normal time 13002 COURSEY BLVD BATON ROUGE, LA 70816

1581 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time 5005 CHURCH STREET ZACHARY, LA 70791

1590 Closes at 5 PM 8/31 – Reopens 9/1 normal time 17682 AIRLINE HWY PRAIRIEVILLE, LA 70769

