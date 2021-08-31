Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

‘Sobering and uninhabitable;’ First looks at Grand Isle, pummeled by Hurricane Ida

By Rob Krieger and Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Two days after Ida slammed the Louisiana coast with devastating winds of 150 mph and even stronger gusts, pictures and videos of Grand Isle document the incredible power of mother nature.

The only way into the coastal community is down a treacherous stretch of Highway 1 many did not dare traverse following one of the strongest storms to ever strike the United States.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.(WVUE)

Fox 8′s Rob Krieger described the devastation in a Facebook post:

The island is devastated. There are homes that are simply gone, roofs missing, walls down, windows shattered. Nearly every home has some sort of damage and most have significant damage. There are zero services on the island right now, power, water, and cell service are down. The burrito levee was nearly washed out with all of the sand that was covering it washed away. LA-1 through Grand Isle is nearly impassible in most places and is covered with the sand from the levee and beach. LA-1 between Port Fourchon and Grand Isle is also missing several pieces of asphalt, washed away in the storm.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.(WVUE)

Mayor David Camardelle is asking residents to avoid returning to the island right now as emergency crews work to make the island accessible. Councilman Ricky Templet says the sights are sobering and right now Grand Isle is uninhabitable.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.(WVUE)
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.(WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
Ida Recovery
WATCH LIVE: Continuing Coverage of Ida Recovery in the New Orleans area
Water tower in Baker (Source: WAFB)
Baker to provide ice to residents without power
Heat index forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Heat danger continues today due to widespread power outages
Heat advisory for Tuesday, August 31.
Heat Advisory today, scattered storms