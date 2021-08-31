Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Shooting on Marque Ann Dr. leaves 2 injured

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded on Tuesday, August 31.

BRPD spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said it happened on Marque Ann Drive near Lorna Avenue. It was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Both of the victims have been transported to a local hospital, no word on their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be released once they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Govt. office, other closures due to Ida
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
Road Closed
Roads closed due to Ida
Winn-Dixie stores around Louisiana working to reopen
Winn-Dixie stores around Louisiana working to reopen