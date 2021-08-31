Shooting on Marque Ann Dr. leaves 2 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people wounded on Tuesday, August 31.

BRPD spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said it happened on Marque Ann Drive near Lorna Avenue. It was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Both of the victims have been transported to a local hospital, no word on their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. More details will be released once they become available.

