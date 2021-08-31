Ask the Expert
LSU softball helping with Hurricane Ida clean up

By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team rolled up their sleeves and started to help the community clean up after Hurricane Ida.

According to head coach Beth Torina “can’t be in our bullpen today, the pitchers are out doing way more important work! Ida was strong, but Louisiana is STRONGER!”

LSU fans on Twitter quickly recognized the hard work and thanked them for everything they are doing in the community.

Nanny Brenda said, “Awesome so proud of coaching staff and players helping those in need GEAUX TIGERS.”

