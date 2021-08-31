Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities said a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the bombings at the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 U.S....
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Louisiana
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas
Zechariah Smith
Man apprehended on 3 counts of attempted murder, other charges
Heat advisory for Tuesday, August 31.
Heat Advisory today, scattered storms