Heat Advisory today, scattered storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. for all of SE Louisiana, along with counties in SW Mississippi bordering the state line and those along the coast.

While today’s heat index values will peak in the 100°-105° range for most, or shy of the 108° threshold typically required to trigger an advisory, the concern is the lack of cooling available for so many without power.

Otherwise, a trailing band from Ida will continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms in our coastal parishes through the morning. Farther inland, any rains will likely hold off until the afternoon. Rain chances today are posted around 50%, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90. Best rain chances will be for areas located near and south of I-10.

Wednesday shapes up to be a similar day and another heat advisory will be in effect for our area. The morning hours should be mainly dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will start developing by afternoon as highs climb to near 90°.

By late in the week, drier air will filter in from the north, delivering some welcomed relief to the storm-battered northern Gulf Coast. Isolated showers will still be possible on Thursday, but mainly dry conditions are expected from Friday through Sunday. The drier air should also produce a noticeable drop in humidity, allowing morning lows to dip into the upper 60s over the weekend.

The tropics remain quite active on this final day of August. Ida is a tropical depression as of 4 a.m. Tuesday lifting north through Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. A wide swath of flood watches extends along its path from parts of the Gulf Coast all the way into the Northeast.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Kate continues to spin over the open Atlantic and fortunately looks as though it will stay away from land. We are tracking two other areas for potential development, including a tropical wave emerging from Africa given a 90% chance of development, and an area in the western Caribbean given a 20% chance of development by later this week. We’ll keep an eye on the Caribbean, but there are no immediate threats to the northern Gulf Coast over the next several days as Ida finally exits.

