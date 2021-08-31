Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Hammond is completely out of gas, city officials say

City of Hammond
City of Hammond(City of Hammond)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The City of Hammond is completely out of gasoline, according to a statement released by city officials.

Authorities are advising residents to stay off of the road and to not form lines at gas stations where gas is not available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

List of shelters in the Baton Rouge area for Hurricane Ida
Locations are being set up for Hurricane Ida victims to be fed.
Meal distribution sites set up for Ida victims
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
Hurricane Ida caused some damage in East Baton Rouge, knocking down trees and limbs. This was...
Cities, parishes announce storm debris pickup starting
Hurricane Ida caused lots of damage in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., which is located in Terrebonne...
Do not travel back to Terrebonne Parish yet, parish officials say