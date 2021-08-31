Hammond is completely out of gas, city officials say
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The City of Hammond is completely out of gasoline, according to a statement released by city officials.
Authorities are advising residents to stay off of the road and to not form lines at gas stations where gas is not available at this time.
