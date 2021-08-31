Ask the Expert
Grocery stores, restaurants opening in East Baton Rouge

Grocery stores in East Baton Rouge Parish have begun reopening following Hurricane Ida.
Grocery stores in East Baton Rouge Parish have begun reopening following Hurricane Ida.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) is compiling a list of grocery stores open in East Baton Rouge Parish.

CLICK HERE to see all of the locations.

Some Raising Cane’s locations are also open in Baton Rouge. Below is a list:

  • Cane’s 1 located at 3313 Highland Rd
  • Cane’s 2 located at 202 W Lee Drive
  • Cane’s 3 located at 3422 Drusilla Ln
  • Cane’s 7 located at 5020 Government Street
  • Cane’s 8 located at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd #FC6 (Mall of Louisiana)
  • Cane’s 36 located at 10020 Perkins Rd
  • Cane’s 54 located at 5195 Plank Rd
  • Cane’s 60 located at 5545 Main Street (Zachary)
  • Cane’s 65 located at 8899 Florida Blvd

