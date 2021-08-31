Ask the Expert
‘Get me out of here. Don’t leave me’: Elderly man rescued after tree split mobile home still recovering

By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - An elderly man who was rescued in Central after a tree fell and split his mobile home on Sunday, August 29, was still in the hospital recovering on Monday, August 30, according to his neighbor, Joseph Clemmons.

Clemmons said his neighbor sustained “serious injuries” after a tree crushed him while he was lying in bed as Hurricane Ida passed through the state.

The man managed to grab his cell phone and called his daughter, Clemmons, and another neighbor to come and save him.

“He said, ‘Hey, I got a tree on me,’ remembered Clemmons. “I asked, ‘Who is this?’ It was an unsaved number and it ended up being Rick.”

Clemmons said he’ll never forget those words his neighbor cried out.

“‘Help, help, get me out of here. Don’t leave me,” recalled Clemmons.

“So, I grabbed Pat. He kicked in the door and we couldn’t get him out. So, we called the fire department,” explained Clemmons.

First responders were able to save the man after he spent just under an hour trapped but the damage was done. Clemmons said he spent Monday clearing the road and cleaning around the scene.

He said he’s not sure why he did what he did.

“It’s weird. I don’t know. We just did it,” said Clemmons.

But he said he’d do it again in a heartbeat.

“Man, I just think it’s Louisiana. I think it’s everybody around here. It’s just how we are. It’s why we all live in Baton Rouge. Since I’ve been here, my whole life, that’s how it’s always been,” added Clemmons.

Central Fire Department said it responded to 12 calls about trees falling on homes due to Hurricane Ida.

