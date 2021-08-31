Ask the Expert
EBRPSS meal delivery resumes to students

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Home meal delivery will resume Tuesday, August 31 to East Baton Rouge Parish students who are currently registered for the service. 

Registered parents will receive a text or email to confirm that someone will be home to receive the meals. Focus Foods will also provide three locations in EBR for families not registered for home delivery to pick up food boxes at the following distribution hubs Tuesday - Saturday from 11:30 a.m.– 6:30 p.m. daily:

  • Glen Oaks Middle School (on Monarch St) Parking Lot
  • St. Pius Church Parking Lot
  • Sacred Heart Church Parking Lot

Parents can register students to receive home delivery of meal boxes using the link below.  The normal cut-off time for home meal deliveries in the next week is on each Thursday; however, Focus Foods will try to accommodate home deliveries to parents who register for meal service this week. Virtual and in-person students are eligible to receive meals. Additional details are available on the EBR Child Nutrition website.

When school resumes after the storm, students attending school will continue to eat breakfast and lunch at school. All the above home meal deliveries can continue after the storm. This meal service does not impact the receipt of P-EBT benefits. Parents can register for DSNAP benefits using the following link -  http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/dsnap-registration

For more information, please contact Letrece R. Griffin, Director of Communications and Public Relations at 225-436-1140 or lgriffin7@ebrschools.org.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

