Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Cities, parishes announce storm debris pickup starting

Hurricane Ida caused some damage in East Baton Rouge, knocking down trees and limbs. This was...
Hurricane Ida caused some damage in East Baton Rouge, knocking down trees and limbs. This was on Woodland Avenue in Baton Rouge.(Alvin Johnson)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people have started the cleanup process after Hurricane Ida and since all of that debris must go somewhere, cities and parishes have made plans to have it all picked up.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • City-parish debris pickup operations will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7 and may take up to 12 weeks
  • Zachary debris pickup will start Monday, Sept. 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

List of shelters in the Baton Rouge area for Hurricane Ida
Locations are being set up for Hurricane Ida victims to be fed.
Meal distribution sites set up for Ida victims
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
Hurricane Ida caused lots of damage in Pointe-aux-Chenes, La., which is located in Terrebonne...
Do not travel back to Terrebonne Parish yet, parish officials say