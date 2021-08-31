Burn Ban issued for Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has instituted a burn ban across Tangipahoa Parish effective Aug. 31, 2021.

The ban prohibits burning anywhere in Tangipahoa Parish.

Miller said the burn ban was necessary because of a number of contributing factors, including low water pressure in several portions of the parish.

