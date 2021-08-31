Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Burn Ban issued for Tangipahoa Parish

Livingston Parish burn ban takes effect Friday, Sept. 27
Livingston Parish burn ban takes effect Friday, Sept. 27
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has instituted a burn ban across Tangipahoa Parish effective Aug. 31, 2021.

The ban prohibits burning anywhere in Tangipahoa Parish.

Miller said the burn ban was necessary because of a number of contributing factors, including low water pressure in several portions of the parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Houma on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
AERIALS: Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Lafitte on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Hurricane Ida Aerials - Lafitte