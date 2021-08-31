Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Bonnaroo canceled due to waterlogged conditions

FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo...
FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.(Andrew Jorgensen | JORGPHOTO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (Gray News) – Event organizers canceled Bonnaroo Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogging in the main concert stage area.

According to the event website, the ground is “incredibly saturated” and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that vehicles are unable to drive or park safely.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” event organizers posted online.

According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.

“We will see you on the farm in June 2022,” the website says.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Carl Shampine was reported missing by a family member on Thursday, August 26
APSO searching for missing person
Folks across the capitol region fill the streets trying to find ice and a hot meal to get by...
Folks across the capitol region fill the streets trying to find ice and a hot meal to get by these next few days
Registered nurse Kevin Hoover puts on protective gear as he prepares to check on a COVID-19...
Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
Grocery stores in East Baton Rouge Parish have begun reopening following Hurricane Ida.
Grocery stores opening in East Baton Rouge