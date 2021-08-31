Baton Rouge EMS sees longer response times after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Getting to the hospital quickly is a matter of life and death for some patients.

Nick McDonner with Baton Rouge EMS said they normally get to patients quickly.

“Time is tissue when you’re dealing with the heart or the brain, so we need to get to these people quickly and we need to get to the hospital quickly to get the care that they ultimately need,” McDonner said.

But in the days since Hurricane Ida, it’s taking longer for EMS to respond.

“We’re getting all of the normal calls as well as the continuum with some calls for covid but we’re getting calls just like normal strokes and heart attacks, medical illnesses don’t stop just because we had a disaster,” McDonner said.

He said that’s because more people are on the road in the city, many traffic lights are still out, and lines for gas and food are spilling into the streets.

“One thing that the general public can help us with is if you absolutely do not need to be on the road, if you can please stay off the road it’ll help us tremendously with our response times,” McDonner said.

However, he said there’s a silver lining: they already had assistance for the extra calls they are getting because of the fourth surge.

“Normally when a storm occurs it’ll take one to two days to get those units mobilized, luckily we already had those units on the ground ready to go and they’ve been a tremendous help to us,” McDonner said.

And he said they are still working well with the Baton Rouge fire and police to respond as quickly as possible to people’s emergencies.

