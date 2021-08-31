Ascension Catholic star J’mond Tapp commits to Texas

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Four-star defensive end J’mond Tapp took to Twitter on Monday, August, 30 to announce his commitment to the University of Texas.

Tapp, is the second commitment edge rusher from to commit to the Longhorns and is rated as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Louisiana according to 247Sports and No. 9 overall prospect at his position.

Texas currently ranks as the No. 1 class in the Big 12 and No. 6 overall in the nation.

