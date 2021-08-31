Ask the Expert
Ascension Catholic star J’mond Tapp commits to Texas

Ascension Catholic Bulldogs
Ascension Catholic Bulldogs(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Four-star defensive end J’mond Tapp took to Twitter on Monday, August, 30 to announce his commitment to the University of Texas.

Tapp, is the second commitment edge rusher from to commit to the Longhorns and is rated as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Louisiana according to 247Sports and No. 9 overall prospect at his position.

Texas currently ranks as the No. 1 class in the Big 12 and No. 6 overall in the nation.

