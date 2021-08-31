APSO search for missing man last seen in Prairieville

ASCENSCION, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively searching a man who was reported missing by a family member on Thursday, August 26.

Carl Shampine, 34, was last seen in the area of Roy Rogers Road in Prairieville on August 22.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carl Shampine is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers 225-344-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

