WBR to close 3 hurricane shelters

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Effective immediately, all previously opened shelters are now CLOSED. West Baton Rouge Parish has closed the three hurricane shelters of last resort.

The three shelters are, the Port Allen Community Center, Erwinville Community Center, and the Addis VFW Hall.

The addresses of the shelters are listed below:

  • Port Allen Community Center- 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, La. 70767
  • Erwinville Community Center- 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, La. 70767
  • Addis VFW Hall- 4453 Myhand St, Addis, La. 70710

