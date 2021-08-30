Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

VIDEO: Nurse, school resource officer save high school student’s life

By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - A high school student is back in classes and doing well after collapsing on campus last week.

He has a school nurse and deputy to thank for helping save his life.

The body cam video shows what happened. It was a frantic few minutes as William Mellana, a school resource deputy, and Alicia Robertson, school nurse at Wharton High, worked to save the teen’s life.

“It felt like an eternity,” Mellana said.

Around 3 p.m. Aug. 17, Robertson was crossing campus when she was told a student collapsed outside.

“I turned him over and assessed him and realized that his pulse was weak and thready,” she said.

She quickly called Mellana over, who also called for backup, but in the meantime, they knew he needed immediate life-saving care.

“He had what I was trained as agonal breathing, so it looked like he was breathing, it looks like his eyes were open, it would appear like he was responding to the nurse’s chest sternum rubs, but the reality is he wasn’t. He was out. He was done. And that’s what the (automated external defibrillator) told us,” Mellana said.

That decision saved his life. The student was in cardiac arrest.

Agonal breathing is the body’s natural reflex to gasp for air and get oxygen when the brain isn’t getting what it needs to survive.

“The AED provided a shock, and then it said CPR, so we just did CPR until EMS arrived,” Mellana said.

It was the first time nurse Robertson has used the AED at school, and it did exactly what it was supposed to do. That student is now doing extremely well.

“Yeah, he’s back at school. He’s back at school like nothing happened,” Mellana said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said it’s a prime example of how important training is.

“Deputy Mellana’s actions are a shining example of the heroism and composure under pressure that law enforcement officers must display every day,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful that the first-aid training each of our deputies receives was able to help this young man make it back home to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE HOUMA, LA AUG. 30, 2021
IDA STORM DAMAGE- A look at Houma Monday morning
A college student from West Virginia who was seen taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate...
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to entering US Capitol
Officers found everything from sandals and handbags to backpacks and phone cases bearing...
Officers foil attempts to smuggle over $53M worth of fake designer products
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida