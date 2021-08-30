Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Sen. Bill Cassidy tours Hurricane Ida damage

Senator Cassidy tours Ida damage.
Senator Cassidy tours Ida damage.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy toured Hurricane Ida damage in southeast Louisiana.

Cassidy toured the damage with help from the United States Coast Guard.

In the video, Cassidy says, “a lot of flooding, a lot of wind damage.

“Appreciative of all the folks who worked through the storm to keep us safe,” continued Cassidy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
I-12 closed in both directions in Walker
I-12 closed in both directions in Walker
Tracking Ida Baton Rouge
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference day after Hurricane Ida
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU president urges students not rush back to campus following Hurricane Ida