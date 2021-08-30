Ask the Expert
Roads closed due to Ida

Road Closed
Road Closed(DOTD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ida is causing problems on roadways across south Louisiana, resulting in some closures.

ASCENSION PARISH:

  • I-10 is closed in both directions between Exit 173 (LA 73 Prairieville) and Exit 194 (LA 641 Gramercy) due to multiple down trees. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • Bluebonnet Underpass at the Mall of Louisiana is closed. Essen Lane should be used as an emergency route to reach hospitals on Bluebonnet Blvd.
  • Interstate 110 is closed from Capitol Access to N. 22.
  • The underpasses at Chippewa St near Scenic and Acadian Thruway near I-10 under the KCS Railway is closed.
  • Nicholson Drive is closed at Terrace Avenue due to a fallen tree.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • LA 984 (Bueche Road Extension) near Rose Hill Road in West Baton Rouge Parish is closed due to a tree down in the roadway.

WEST FELICIANA PARISH:

  • LA 965 East is closed due to a fallen tree and power lines in the roadway.

