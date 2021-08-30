Ask the Expert
PHOTOS: Send in your pictures and video related to Hurricane Ida

A tree fell on a house in Round Oak Subdivision in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish during...
A tree fell on a house in Round Oak Subdivision in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish during Hurricane Ida on Sunday, August 29, 2021.(Roy Johnson)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida caused extensive damage across southeast Louisiana with its powerful winds and heavy downpours.

We’d like to see your photos and videos from this historical weather event. CLICK HERE to submit them.

