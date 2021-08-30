Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Officers foil attempts to smuggle over $53M worth of fake designer products

Officers found everything from sandals and handbags to backpacks and phone cases bearing...
Officers found everything from sandals and handbags to backpacks and phone cases bearing variously registered and recorded trademarks like Gucci, Dior, Channel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Nike and Air Jordan.(U.S. Customs and Borders Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Gray News) – More than 39,000 counterfeit products were intercepted by border patrol agents who foiled the smuggling attempt.

According to U.S. Customs and Borders Protection, the designer products arrived in two containerized cargo shipments from China.

Officers found everything from sandals and handbags to backpacks and phone cases bearing the fake trademarks of Gucci, Dior, Channel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Nike and Air Jordan to name a few.

If the merchandise had been genuine, it would have had a combined estimated value of $53,745,802.

“Illicit goods trafficked to American consumers by e-commerce platforms and online third-party marketplaces threaten public health and safety, as well as national security,” said Donald R. Kusser, Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport Port Director. “Counterfeit goods unfairly compete with legitimate products and reduce the incentives to innovate, both in the United States and abroad.”

CBP issued the following tips to help consumers protect themselves against counterfeit goods:

  • Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.
  • When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and address that can be used to contact the seller.
  • Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.
  • Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Additional tips for protecting your family from counterfeit goods are available at StopFakes.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE HOUMA, LA AUG. 30, 2021
IDA STORM DAMAGE- A look at Houma Monday morning
A college student from West Virginia who was seen taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate...
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to entering US Capitol
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida