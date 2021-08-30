Ask the Expert
‘Significant’ pump impacts following catastrophic Entergy damage

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish is in the dark.

According to Entergy, the parish is without power due to catastrophic damage from Ida.

New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board provided the following statement:

As a city, we are currently experiencing the worst impacts from Hurricane Ida yet. Although we have lost all Entergy power, our teams are working quickly and decisively to make up for this with our self-generated power sources, including Turbines 4, 5, and 6 and EMD, as well as backup generators located at our drainage pumping stations. The Entergy loss of power is a significant loss of power for our 60 hz pumps and the 25 hz pumps we power through the frequency changers, but we are using our self-generated sources of power to drain stormwater and pump drinking water into the city. Lastly, this power loss also impacts our sewer pumping stations. Currently, there is no backup power to operate any of those that were impacted. We are assessing how many of the 84 stations are impacted but the number may be very significant. We have worked to obtain backup power for some of these stations and we will mobilize those units when it is safe to traverse the city. In order to prevent sewage backups, we have asked residents to limit water usage at home, thus decreasing the amount of wastewater we must pump and treat. This is a rapidly-developing and extremely fluid situation. We will keep you updated as circumstances develop.

