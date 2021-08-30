More than 1M homes and businesses remain without power

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than one million homes and businesses remain without power after Hurricane Ida came through the viewing area.

As of right now, there is no timetable. Some places had power back as soon as this afternoon but others could take a little bit longer.

According to Governor John Bel Edwards, there are 25,000 linemen in the state with several thousand more on the way.

According to an Entergy spokesman, they had been doing a lot of work remotely and were able to restore power to 10% of power in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On Demco’s side, they have about 77,000 who are still without power.

The spokesperson confirmed crews were on the ground working to get the power back up.

Governor Edwards wants people to remember were not even 24 hours removed from when Hurricane Ida passes through Louisiana.

