Man dies from injuries in connection to shooting after Hurricane Ida; juvenile suspect facing more charges

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT
UPDATE: According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one of the victims has died in connection to a shooting that happened early Monday, Aug. 30.

Gregory Cotton, 28, died from his injuries a spokesman with BRPD confirmed Sept. 3.

Authorities report charges are expected to be upgraded.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened the morning after Hurricane Ida moved through the city.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Nicholson Drive around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, a police department spokesperson said.

Investigators say they believe that an argument took place inside a business between two males, a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old.

The juvenile fired shots striking the 22-year-old, along with a second victim, a 28-year-old male, police say. There was a third individual with the two victims, a 30 year-old female, who remained uninjured.

The two male victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The juvenile was later arrested and booked into the juvenile detention on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

