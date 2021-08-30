Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU president urges students not rush back to campus following Hurricane Ida

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is urging students who evacuated for Hurricane Ida to refrain from rushing back to campus, the university’s president announced Monday.

The university will remain closed through Tuesday, Aug. 31

RELATED: School closures due to Ida

LSU President William Tate IV posted a message to Twitter explaining emergency personnel needed time to assess the campus to determine when students and staff could safely return.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
Enhanced tropical satellite.
“I” of the Hurricane...Another “I” Storm for the Record Books
Assessing the damage in Walker
Assessing the damage in Walker
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE HOUMA, LA AUG. 30, 2021
IDA STORM DAMAGE- A look at Houma Monday morning