Livingston Parish to implement curfew, opens shelter

Red Cross volunteers work to set up a shelter for flood victims in South Louisiana. (Source WAFB)
Red Cross volunteers work to set up a shelter for flood victims in South Louisiana. (Source WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish will continue the curfew tonight, August 30, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

Parish officials say only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew.

Conditions will be evaluated to determine if it can be lifted or extended.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says a shelter opened at 9 a.m. Sunday at Live Oak Junior High School. He says the school has generator power.

The school is located at 30830 Old La Highway 16 in Denham Springs. People heading to the shelter should bring a COVID-19 mask, snacks, necessary medications, drinks, pillows and blankets.

The parish has set up a hotline for storm-related needs. That number is 225-686-3996.

“We need a lot of prayers guys,” Ricks said during a live interview with WAFB’s Liz Koh and Matt Williams at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

“This one is going to be rough. We’re looking at several days of aftermath,” he said.

