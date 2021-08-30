Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

I-55 shutdown from Hammond to Mississippi state line due to hazardous conditions

The shutdown begins at the University Ave. on-ramp onto I-55. State police say the roadway has...
The shutdown begins at the University Ave. on-ramp onto I-55. State police say the roadway has been closed due to hazardous conditions and debris.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have shut down Interstate 55 North from Hammond to the Mississippi state line.

The shutdown begins at the University Ave. on-ramp onto I-55. State police say the roadway has been closed due to hazardous conditions and debris.

LSP says they will reassess I-55 at sunrise.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana.
Houma assesses Ida impacts day after storm
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
In Ascension Parish, thousands are without power and trees litter many roadways.
Ascension Parish neighbors help clean up after Hurricane Ida