BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-12 is closed in both directions from Walker to Albany.

According to a tweet from Baton Rouge, Traffic I-12 in Walker will be closed until further notice due to debris in the roadway.

I-12 is closed in both directions from LA 447 (Walker) to LA 43 (Albany) until further notice due to debris in the roadway. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 30, 2021

Motorists are advised to use a different route.

