Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Huge fast food lines near LSU

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La (WAFB) - A long line of vehicles stretched across a shopping center parking lot as people waited for food at one of the few places open near LSU Monday afternoon.

The mad rush for hot food came amid widespread power outages left behind by Hurricane Ida.

At 2 p.m., there were 44 vehicles lined up for the drive-thru at Raising Cane’s, the popular chicken finger restaurant, on Lee Drive near Burbank in Baton Rouge.

A line about a third of that size formed at the McDonald’s across the street. Those two establishments were among only a few in the area that had reopened after most shut down ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Hurricane Ida damage in LaPlace
HURRICANE IDA STORM DAMAGE LAPLACE- August 30, 2021
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Govt. office, other closures due to Ida