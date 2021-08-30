Houma assesses Ida impacts day after storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were no rules for mother nature as she changed the face of Houma. The wrath of hurricane Ida left most of Houma and Terrebonne parish in shambles. Her roaring winds, picking things up and throwing them wherever she wanted. Folks from the area either came home or woke up to an unfamiliar city.

“Stay strong, we’ll make it,” said Houma resident, Frank Marshal, as he wept.

Marshal has lived in his trailer for 21 years. But now what he calls home is only a shell of its former self. And the road ahead is unclear.

“What do I do?? that’s what scares me you know...no family,” said Marshal.

Making our way down the road, dodging trees, and hanging powerlines, we found some others who lost their home.

“You could hear the wind hitting the house...we were standing on the back patio and all we saw was insulation flying by us. And when we walked in the house you could see a crack through the wall and in the roof and maybe a split second later it ripped the whole thing back,” said Devan Forbes, whose home was decimated.

For Devan Forbes, leaving home wasn’t an option. He and his family decided to ride out the storm.

“It was nerve wracking, you know, we were trying to just grab all the pictures and mementos and stuff like that and get them to try and find a dry place for them. We did lose a lot, but we were able to get a lot...you know tucked away,” said Forbes.

And just two doors down from Devan, we met someone else.

“This is my parents’ house right here. I was actually staying at my uncle’s house for the hurricane I just came back to check it out, they’re in Lafayette right now. As you can see the side wall is falling off, there’s a big tree back there that’s falling down, the garage is all messed up and the roof. So, I was trying to give them a call to let them know that they should probably stay in Lafayette for a little while longer but there’s no service right now. I don’t really know what to do because I don’t have a phone to call anybody,” said Devonne Perque.

Like many affected by a natural disaster of this magnitude, we’re reminded of the things that are most important.

“Cherish your family...it’s good to have family. We’ll make it. I know somebody will be there to give me a hand. Excuse me. God bless y’all,” said Marshal before being overcome with emotion.

Police are urging people to keep off the roads for the time being so cleanup crews can clear the streets as fast as they can.

