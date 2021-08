BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fresenius to provide medical assistance to those who have dialysis and have been effected by Hurricane Ida.

Regardless of provider Fresenius is providing medical care and a toll free line for those in need. The number to call is 1-800-626-1297.

