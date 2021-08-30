Cox crews working to restore outages in Louisiana

The following information comes from Cox.

Cox has mobilized employees and resources across the region to begin assessing damage and restoring service outages caused by Hurricane Ida. In times like this, we understand it’s important to stay connected, and we want our services to help you do that.

Members of Cox’s storm team are assessing damages after Ida with several hundred additional personnel arriving from across the country to offer assistance.

“Our thoughts are with the Louisiana communities impacted by Hurricane Ida, and we will not rest until our customers are reconnected,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of the Cox Southeast Region. “We are working hard to restore any impacted services, with the safety of our employees and customers in mind.”

As the recovery efforts begin, Cox would like to remind residents:

Keep away from loose, dangling or down lines. Treat every line as if it is an active power line.

Avoid placing storm debris near Cox pedestals in your yard to prevent damage

We will prioritize restoration of services for first responders and medical facilities.

“As power is restored, we will continue to ensure that all customers are reconnected to their Cox services,” Pope said. “Please keep in mind that our customers may have power on their street restored. However, the power may still be disrupted to our equipment supplying services to the neighborhood.”

Cox Solutions Stores in all Louisiana markets have been impacted and will reopen once power is restored. For information on the store closures and other updates please visit cox.com.

Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing, and Cox asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and all those involved, please stay away from work zones.

Residents can get more information about frequently asked questions and receive updates at Cox.com.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.