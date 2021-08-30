Ask the Expert
Cell phone providers having 911 difficulties

Cell Phone (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials are reporting that multiple cell phone providers are having difficulties routing calls to through their 911 system.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking as providers work through this, that residents call the administrative number for the 911 center at 504-227-1400 if needed.

Deputies have also returned to the street and are currently patrolling and trying to determine the accessibility of roadways. They encourage everyone to remain sheltered at this time as unnecessary travel is dangerous given the current roadway conditions.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office 911 phone lines and non-emergency line (504) 271-2501 are currently down due to an AT&T outage issue following Hurricane Ida.

St. Bernard Parish residents who need emergency assistance should call the following numbers until further notice:

(504) 579-4888

(504) 442-5739

(504) 784-3087

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is also reporting that their 911 lines are down as well and the temporary number is 985-748-3246.

