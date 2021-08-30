Ask the Expert
BRPD: 2 shot on Nicholson Drive morning after Hurricane Ida

Two people injured in the 2900 block of Nicholson Drive.
Two people injured in the 2900 block of Nicholson Drive.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting the morning after Hurricane Ida moved through the city.

Officers were called to a reported shooting shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 in the 2900 block of Nicholson Drive, a department spokesperson said.

Police say two people were shot and transported to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The extent of the two victim’s injuries is unclear at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

