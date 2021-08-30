Ask the Expert
Boil Advisory issued for Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District customers

By Austin Kemker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - All customers of Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District are under a boil advisory until further notice due to Hurricane Ida.

Officials with the water district say crews are working to resolve the issue.

