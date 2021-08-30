Boil Advisory issued for Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District customers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - All customers of Livingston Parish Ward 2 Water District are under a boil advisory until further notice due to Hurricane Ida.
RELATED STORIES:
- Power outages in WAFB viewing area
- Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
- Checking in on the response in Livingston Parish
Officials with the water district say crews are working to resolve the issue.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.