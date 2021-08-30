Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish neighbors help clean up after Hurricane Ida

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Ascension Parish, thousands are without power.

Trees and debris are also littering the roadways.

But, that’s not stopping neighbors from helping each other the day after Hurricane Ida blew through.

The community off of Highway 621 in Prairieville saw damage similar to what the entire parish is seeing Monday.

That includes trees blocking roadways.

But the cleanup and help have already begun.

Hurricane Ida’s strong winds were heard throughout Ascension Parish overnight.

“It was surreal,” Rhonda Collums, who lives in the area, said.

The hurricane force winds causing power outages and knocking down signs and trees across the area.

“It was hard, you know you lose power, you can’t really use phone service, you can’t talk to anybody, you don’t have anything, it hit late last night so it was real dark, it’s kind of scary,” Jason Collums, Rhonda’s son, said.

The morning after the storm was no less scary for Rhonda, who didn’t know what she would come home to.

“I live in an older mobile home, and it’s been here, and it’s been here 37 years, so I didn’t know what I was coming home to,” Rhonda said.

What she saw on her way home, was a community coming together to help each other out.

“You get here this morning, and you see two trees in the road and you know, I know the parish and the state have enough they’re dealing with, so I saw some people, a friend of mine lives in the trailer right there, helping us, so I said I might as well give them a hand so people can get to their houses and stuff,” Jason said.

Neighbors helping each other get the job done, is what Rhonda says the parish is all about.

“That’s what Ascension Parish does, we just come together as one big family and we help each other out when we can,” Rhonda said.

