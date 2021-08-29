Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

WBR to open 3 hurricane shelters

One of the reasons why WBR’s population is growing is because of jobs and drainage.
One of the reasons why WBR’s population is growing is because of jobs and drainage.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, West Baton Rouge Parish will be opening three hurricane shelters of last resort.

The three shelters are, the Port Allen Community Center, Erwinville Community Center, and the Addis VFW Hall.

We ask that anyone planning to evacuate to the shelters do the following:

  • Bring any and all medications
  • Bring pillows and blankets
  • Bring snacks
  • Masks will be required to be worn at all times and we encourage social distancing when and if possible.

The addresses of the shelters are listed below:

  • Port Allen Community Center- 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, La. 70767
  • Erwinville Community Center- 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, La. 70767
  • Addis VFW Hall- 4453 Myhand St, Addis, La. 70710

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Hurricane Ida - 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021
Ida to become historical hurricane for southeast Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says a shelter will open at 9 a.m. Sunday at Live Oak...
Livingston Parish to implement curfew, opens shelter
Hurricane Ida - 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021
Ida to become historical hurricane for southeast Louisiana
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Red Cross opens evacuation center at Southern University’s mini-dome
Jeff Morrow gives the 1 a.m. Hurricane Ida update for Sunday, August 29, 2021.
TRACKING IDA: Sunday, August 29 - 4 a.m.