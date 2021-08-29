WBR to open 3 hurricane shelters

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, West Baton Rouge Parish will be opening three hurricane shelters of last resort.

The three shelters are, the Port Allen Community Center, Erwinville Community Center, and the Addis VFW Hall.

We ask that anyone planning to evacuate to the shelters do the following:

Bring any and all medications

Bring pillows and blankets

Bring snacks

Masks will be required to be worn at all times and we encourage social distancing when and if possible.

The addresses of the shelters are listed below:

Port Allen Community Center- 749 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, La. 70767

Erwinville Community Center- 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, La. 70767

Addis VFW Hall- 4453 Myhand St, Addis, La. 70710

