Shelters setting up around Capital Region but there are a few things folks need to be aware of

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the last few hours to prepare and state and parish officials are urging everyone to have a storm plan set in place.

If some folks chose not to evacuate for the storm but need shelter, the state is ready to assist.

“As of 6 a.m. today (Saturday, August 28), shelters began to open across the state of Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We have just a few dozen people in the state shelters at the time. Right now, any individual looking for shelter in parishes all for evacuation look first to the shelters in your parish.”

People can find shelter locations by simply texting “LASHELTER” or call 211. It will tell folks where they can find their nearest shelter. In the Capital Region, some shelters are already planning to open a few doors.

RELATED STORIES:

“We are proactively working with the state to establish pre-storm shelters for our residents,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Our local and state teams are on the ground right now preparing for shelters for our residents before the weather states.”

Shelters are taking COVID-19 precautions. Officials are working with The American Red Cross. Volunteers will be doing health screening checks, masks will be required for all, and spacing will be done in between groups. If someone tests positive for COVID or if they are not feeling well, they will be separated from the majority of the group.

However, folks need to bring a few things with them as well.

“So, we do want to ensure folks are staying safe as possible, they are bringing in their creature comforts,” said Stephanie Fox, a spokeswoman for The American Red Cross. “They are bringing things like pillows and blankets, prescription medications, any dietary needs far as food or food allergies that are a concern…things that will get them through the peak of the storm.”

If shelters reach maximum capacity, The American Red Cross said it will add on additional shelters.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.