Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Shelters setting up around Capital Region but there are a few things folks need to be aware of

Red Cross Shelter
Red Cross Shelter(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the last few hours to prepare and state and parish officials are urging everyone to have a storm plan set in place.

If some folks chose not to evacuate for the storm but need shelter, the state is ready to assist.

“As of 6 a.m. today (Saturday, August 28), shelters began to open across the state of Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We have just a few dozen people in the state shelters at the time. Right now, any individual looking for shelter in parishes all for evacuation look first to the shelters in your parish.”

People can find shelter locations by simply texting “LASHELTER” or call 211. It will tell folks where they can find their nearest shelter. In the Capital Region, some shelters are already planning to open a few doors.

RELATED STORIES:

“We are proactively working with the state to establish pre-storm shelters for our residents,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Our local and state teams are on the ground right now preparing for shelters for our residents before the weather states.”

Shelters are taking COVID-19 precautions. Officials are working with The American Red Cross. Volunteers will be doing health screening checks, masks will be required for all, and spacing will be done in between groups. If someone tests positive for COVID or if they are not feeling well, they will be separated from the majority of the group.

However, folks need to bring a few things with them as well.

“So, we do want to ensure folks are staying safe as possible, they are bringing in their creature comforts,” said Stephanie Fox, a spokeswoman for The American Red Cross. “They are bringing things like pillows and blankets, prescription medications, any dietary needs far as food or food allergies that are a concern…things that will get them through the peak of the storm.”

If shelters reach maximum capacity, The American Red Cross said it will add on additional shelters.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Red Cross to open evacuation center at Southern University’s mini-dome
Sandbags
Sandbags available ahead of Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida forecast track, as of 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Hurricane Ida Intensifies, now a Cat. 2 - soon to be Cat. 4
Ascension Parish opening emergency shelters Sunday, Aug. 29