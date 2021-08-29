Red Cross to open evacuation center at Southern University’s mini-dome

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Red Cross will open Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center, also known as the “mini-dome,” as a hurricane evacuation center.

However, officials with the city of Baton Rouge have not given an exact time of when the facility will open.

“These facilities are meant to provide safe shelter for residents until the storm threat has passed,” officials say.

The F.G. Clark Activity Center is located on Southern University’s campus at 801 Harding Blvd. in Baton Rouge, LA.

Residents should bring the following supplies with them:

Do Bring:

• Masks for every member of the family over the age of 2

• Bedding including pillows

• Clothing

• Prescription Medications

• Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other ‘creature comforts’

• Your emergency kit with any foods required to accommodate special dietary needs

Don’t Bring:

• Alcoholic beverages

• Illegal drugs

• Weapons

The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside evacuation centers — regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks will help to ensure the safety of our workforce and all those we serve during disasters. Our goal is to keep everyone safe from both the disaster threatening the local community and from COVID-19.

This is not an all-inclusive list of evacuation centers open at this time, or that may open in the future. Individual parishes, local churches and other organizations may open their own facilities. Anyone who needs a safe place should call 2-1-1 or to find information on open Red Cross shelters, go to redcross.org, 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or the free Red Cross Emergency app. Download the app by searching “American Red Cross” in your app store or by going to redcross.org/apps.

