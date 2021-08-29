Motorcyclist dies after getting rear-ended by car

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A motorcyclist died after a car crashed into the back of him on Saturday, August 28.

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported James Weatherford, 50, of Livingston, was killed in a crash on US 190 west of LA 63 in Livingston Parish around 4 p.m.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz said Weatherford was on a 2001 Harley Davidson on US 190 and slowed to make a turn when he was rear-ended by a 2015 Nissan Sentra. Scrantz added troopers are still investigating exactly why the driver of the car failed to stop before hitting Weatherford.

According to LSP, despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Weatherford died at the scene from his injuries. Investigators said the driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and had only minor injuries.

The driver of the car has not been charged but the crash remains under investigation.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

