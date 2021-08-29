Hours before Hurricane Ida, officers investigate shooting

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Zachary Police Department were called to a shooting scene as impacts from Hurricane Ida could already be felt.

According to Chief David McDavid, a man was shot in the back on Lee Street in Zachary at roughly 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Witnesses say two people fled the scene after the shooting. Descriptions were not provided.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

