Happy 80th Birthday, Pete Jenkins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Happy birthday to Pete Jenkins, who turned 80 on Friday, August 27.

Many football fans in south Louisiana know that among his 50 years as a college and NFL coach, Jenkins spent 15 of them at LSU with five different head coaches from Jerry Stovall at age 40 to Nick Saban at age 60 to a pupil of his they call Coach O.

