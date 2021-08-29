Don’t see the video player? Click/Tap here to WATCH LIVE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida. WAFB will update this list as more curfews are announced.

ASSUMPTION PARISH

Assumption Parish Officials along with Assumption Parish Sheriff will enact a 4 p.m. curfew today (8/29/2021) for all of Assumption Parish due to Hurricane IDA and will stay in place until further notice.

LIVINGSTON PARISH

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he will implement a curfew across that parish late Sunday because of Hurricane Ida.

Ricks says he does not yet know the exact hours of the curfew. He plans to announce the curfew hours later in the day, he said.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Tangipahoa Parish Government will institute a parish wide curfew starting at 9 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 29, and continuing until 6 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 30.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller encouraged residents to remain indoors, out of harm’s way, as this powerful hurricane comes on shore and impacts our area.

”For the safety of all our people, we encourage you to stay indoors through the duration of this storm, especially tonight. Once daylight arrives and the weather subsides, our crews will begin to survey the parish for damage, including roadways that may be blocked by fallen trees or other debris,” Miller said.

