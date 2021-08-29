BR Airport set to suspend commercial flights Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Metropolitan airport plans to suspend commercial flights starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 29, airport spokesman Jim Caldwell said Saturday.

The airport is hoping to resume inbound flights late Monday and outbound flights by Tuesday morning, depending on weather conditions.

As of 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport had not announced any changes to its operations. That airport is updating information on this link: https://flymsy.com/weather-updates/

